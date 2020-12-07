Biden to nominate Xavier Becerra to lead HHS

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List



President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.

