Biden to nominate Xavier Becerra to lead HHS

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Becerra, 62, has served as California's top prosecutor since 2017 when he succeeded now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the role.
Biden Picks Xavier Becerra To Lead Health And Human Services

Joe Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to lead HHS amid global coronavirus pandemic, reports say

 Becerra, if confirmed, would take on a crucial role in the Biden administration, leading its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden Picks Xavier Becerra to Lead Health and Human Services

 The selection of Mr. Becerra, the California attorney general, is a surprise. If confirmed, he will face a daunting challenge in leading the department at a..
Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.

Can Georgia's 17-year-olds change Biden’s presidency?

 Newly eligible voters could have a big impact on who controls the Senate and define the nature of Joe Biden's presidency.
Biden team to attend series of critical meetings

 President-elect Joe Biden is ramping up his transition with a series of critical meetings in the coming days. Nikole Killion reports.
Biden Bizarrely Jokes He Would Get Sick & Resign If He Ever Disagrees With Kamala on Moral Principle

 Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who is projected to win the US presidential election if the Electoral College certifies election results on 14 December,..
Biden calls for 100 days of mask wearing in first joint interview with Harris after election

 President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that on his first day as president, he will ask the public to wear masks for a 100-day period. The comments came in the..
Biden calls on Trump to attend inauguration: ‘It is important in only one sense’

 President-elect Joe Biden is hopeful Donald Trump will attend his inauguration next month in order to demonstrate a peaceful transfer of power, while adding that..
'100 days, not for ever': Biden to ask Americans to wear masks to fight Covid-19 ...

 In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, US president-elect Joe Biden says that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first..
Covid: Most of California faces strict new lockdown as cases surge

 Over half of the US state's 40 million people will be affected as intensive care capacity plummets.
California sets new restrictions as coronavirus cases skyrocket

 California is facing new restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This comes as the number of infections in the U.S. tops 15 million and more than..
Southern California braces for new coronavirus restrictions

 As California hospitals fill up, most residents face strict new coronavirus rules that go into effect at midnight on Sunday and will last for at least three..
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Heads To Washington

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Heads To Washington

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

United States: Think Your Commission-only Plan Is Good? - Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP

 Two of the more complicated areas of California wage-and-hour law involve commission plans and overtime exemptions. Commission plans are complex animals – long...
Covid: Most of California faces strict new lockdown as cases surge

 Over half of the US state's 40 million people will be affected as intensive care capacity plummets.
Get Ready For Nationwide Blackouts Under Biden – OpEd

Get Ready For Nationwide Blackouts Under Biden – OpEd The power disaster unfolding in California will soon occur across the country, if Joe Biden gets his way. The Golden State has been sweeping away the forms of...
