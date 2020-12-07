Global  
 

South Carolina Hires Shane Beamer As The Team’s New Football Coach

Daily Caller Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
South Carolina has found their next football coach. The Gamecocks announced late Sunday afternoon that Shane Beamer is now the man in charge of the program in Columbia. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) Beamer previously coached for the Gamecocks as an […]
