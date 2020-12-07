Global  
 

Mystery illness puts over 300 in the hospital in southern India

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Officials say there's no apparent link to COVID-19, but they have no explanation for the epilepsy-like symptoms that hit one city suddenly over the weekend.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Over 300 hit by ‘mystery disease’ in Andhra; CM Jagan meets patients

Watch: Over 300 hit by ‘mystery disease’ in Andhra; CM Jagan meets patients 01:29

 As the Covid crisis continues in India, a ‘mystery disease’ has hit the Eluru region of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited Eluru Government Hospital where hundreds of people are admitted with symptoms of nausea, giddiness and epilepsy. The Chief Minister enquired about the...

