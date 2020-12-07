Mystery illness puts over 300 in the hospital in southern India

Karnataka resident doctors hold symbolic protest



Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors staged a protest in medical college campus in Bengaluru demanding government to fulfil their demands including clarity on their internship and COVID allowance. "We started our internship before COVID. It has been over 9 months. We don't know when our internships will be over or when we'll receive completion letter or COVID allowance. Final exams are around the corner and we've no assurance about our future," said a protestor.

