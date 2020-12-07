Global  
 

Biden and Harris tap Rep. James Clyburn to lead inaugural committee

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Influential South Carolina congressman will lead a group of co-chairs in planning and guiding inauguration events likely to be scaled back significantly as coronavirus deaths mount.
