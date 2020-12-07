Fox's Chris Wallace Scolds Azar: Biden 'President-Elect'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fox News Fact Checks President Donald Trump



Fox News host Eric Shawn fact checked President Donald Trump’s voter fraud falsehoods just a few hours after Trump appeared on the network to spew his election allegations. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago The Moment Trump Fell Out Of Love With Fox News



Since losing the election more than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump has made baseless claims of election fraud and refused to concede defeat. According to Business Insider, Trump seemed entirely.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him



President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Chris Wallace Corrects Alex Azar on Reference to Biden: He’s the President-Elect Fox News' *Chris Wallace* very noticeably corrected Health and Human Services Secretary *Alex Azar* Sunday over his reference to President-elect *Joe Biden*.

Mediaite 1 week ago



