Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog to Universal Music for Estimated $300M

Newsmax Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group's music publishing arm, the company said on Monday. The deal includes Dylan's...



