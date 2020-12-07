Global  
 

Loeffler, Warnock face off at Georgia debate; Ossoff debates empty lectern as Perdue declines invite

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Two Senate runoff elections in Georgia will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate. On Sunday, Republican Senator David Perdue did not show up for a debate with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, while junior Senator Kelly Loeffler faced off with her Democratic challenger, Reverend Raphael Warnock. Mark Strassmann reports.
News video: Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate

Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate 01:07

 The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate [Video]

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Eve Johnson reports.

In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost

 Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost reelection in November, while calling her opponent, Rev. Raphael..
'Appointed senator' vs. 'radical liberal': Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock stick to script in Georgia Senate runoff debate

 Georgia Senate incumbent Kelly Loeffler and challenger Raphael Warnock sparred during a debate Sunday, and both stuck to their scripts.
Trump’s Pressure Campaign in Georgia

 Trump turns up the heat on the governor, but the governor isn't playing ball: This is your morning tip sheet.
US-Georgia Senate runoff: Republican, democratic contenders face off in debate [Video]

US-Georgia Senate runoff: Republican, democratic contenders face off in debate

AP Top Stories December 7 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 7th: Georgia Gov. says no to overturning election results; Georgia Senator and challenger debate; Trump lawyer Rudy..
Live politics updates: Biden unveils health team; Giuliani in the hospital after testing positive for COVID

 If confirmed by the Senate, Xavier Becerra, 62, would be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services
The Suburbs Helped Elect Biden. Can They Give Democrats the Senate, Too?

 Some Atlanta suburbs that used to be “blood red” went blue in November. But Democrats need strong turnout in January, not just disaffected Republicans..
Anti-Vaccine Scientist Has Been Invited to Testify Before Senate Committee

 The selection of Dr. Jane M. Orient as federal health officials are trying to promote a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic prompted harsh criticism from..
‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID [Video]

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. Gavino Garay reports.

Georgia Senate race heats up during debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock [Video]

Georgia Senate race heats up during debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock

All eyes are on Georgia as control of the Senate is up for grabs during runoff elections on Jan. 5.

'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate [Video]

'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate

During the debate for the Senate seat in Georgia, Jon Ossoff said it's a "strange situation" without Sen. David Perdue.

Trump Teases 2024 Run [Video]

Trump Teases 2024 Run

On Saturday, President Donald Trump teased a presidential run during a rally in Georgia. "We're going to take back the House in 2022," Trump said "And then in 2024, and hopefully I won't have to be a..

Raphael Warnock Refused To Say If He Supports Court Packing During Georgia Senate Debate

 Raphael Warnock Refused To Say If He Supports Court Packing During Georgia Senate Debate
Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

 President Donald Trump is pressing his grievances over losing the presidential election, using a weekend rally to spread baseless allegations of misconduct in...
GOP Strategist Suggests How Republicans Can Hang On To The Senate

 NPR's David Greene speaks with Republican strategist Alex Conant about what the GOP needs to do to maintain control of the U.S. Senate, and counter Trump's false...
