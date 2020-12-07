Loeffler, Warnock face off at Georgia debate; Ossoff debates empty lectern as Perdue declines invite
Two Senate runoff elections in Georgia will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate. On Sunday, Republican Senator David Perdue did not show up for a debate with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, while junior Senator Kelly Loeffler faced off with her Democratic challenger, Reverend Raphael Warnock. Mark Strassmann reports.
