Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, hospitalized with COVID-19
President Trump tweeted on Sunday that his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tested positive for the coronavirus. Giuliani, who has led the president's legal fight to overturn the election results, visited multiple states and met with lawmakers last week, often appearing without a mask and in close proximity to others. Weijia Jiang reports.
