Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, hospitalized with COVID-19

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
President Trump tweeted on Sunday that his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tested positive for the coronavirus. Giuliani, who has led the president's legal fight to overturn the election results, visited multiple states and met with lawmakers last week, often appearing without a mask and in close proximity to others. Weijia Jiang reports.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Trump lawyer Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus 00:59

 Donald Trump has said his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positivefor coronavirus. The US president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet thatthe former New York mayor had tested positive.

Eye Opener: Hospitals pushed the brink amid surge in COVID-19 cases

 Doctors and nurses across the country are being forced to the brink as coronavirus cases rise. Also, Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, says he..
CBS News
Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday. The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform. Giuliani has become the latest of Trump’s team to contract the disease. He appears to have ignored advice on mask-wearing and social distancing as he travelled the country leading efforts to overturn the election result. Mr Giuliani’s team said it will continue to help Trump challenge his election defeat, though it has so far failed to produce any legal basis for doing so. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published

Live politics updates: Biden unveils health team; Giuliani in the hospital after testing positive for COVID

 If confirmed by the Senate, Xavier Becerra, 62, would be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories December 7 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 7th: Georgia Gov. says no to overturning election results; Georgia Senator and challenger debate; Trump lawyer Rudy..
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Pressure Campaign in Georgia

 Trump turns up the heat on the governor, but the governor isn't playing ball: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

