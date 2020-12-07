Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyndi Lauper on virtual benefit concert and ending homelessness among LGBTQ youth

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Award-winning musician Cyndi Lauper joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her virtual concert "Cyndi Lauper and Friends: Home for the Holidays," which is raising funds to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper American singer, songwriter, actress and activist


LGBT LGBT Initialism for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons

Live politics updates: Joe Biden calls for 'new era of LGBTQ rights'

 The House is set to vote on marijuana legalization at the federal level Friday, though the bill is expected to come up short in the Senate.
USATODAY.com

Cities are doing more than states, federal government to protect LGBTQ rights, Human Rights Campaign report finds

 Cities are taking charge to ensure that LGBTQ protections are in place for its residents, according to a report from the Human Rights Campaign.
USATODAY.com

Zanele Muholi: Celebrating South Africa's black LGBTQIA+ community

 South African photographer Zanele Muholi's black, queer and trans images go on show in London.
BBC News