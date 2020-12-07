Cyndi Lauper on virtual benefit concert and ending homelessness among LGBTQ youth
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Award-winning musician Cyndi Lauper joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her virtual concert "Cyndi Lauper and Friends: Home for the Holidays," which is raising funds to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cyndi Lauper American singer, songwriter, actress and activist
LGBT Initialism for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons
