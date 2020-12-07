Virginia Military Institute Removing Confederate Statue
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Virginia Military Institute began work Monday to remove a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, an effort initiated this fall after allegations of systemic racism roiled the school. A crew was inspecting the statue at the public military...
