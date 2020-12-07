Global  
 

Sienna Miller Opens Up About Jude Law's Affair With Nanny

Newsmax Monday, 7 December 2020
Sienna Miller is speaking up about ex-fiancé Jude Law's cheating scandal and how the trauma of the experience impacted her life. The two were engaged in 2005 but split shortly after it emerged that Law...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Sienna Miller has blocked out six weeks of her life after Jude Law scandal

Sienna Miller has blocked out six weeks of her life after Jude Law scandal 00:49

 Sienna Miller lost six weeks of her life after her then-fiance Jude Law's affair with his nanny became public, and cannot remember the fall-out.

