Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Senate candidates debate voter fraud claims, COVID-19 pandemic

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Senate runoff campaigns in Georgia are heating up as Senator Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock went head-to-head in a debate, but Senator David Perdue didn't show up for his, leaving the stage to his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports on the highlights, and Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution who served as a panelist at the Loeffler-Warnock debate, joins CBSN with analysis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate elections

Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate elections 02:04

 Speaking in support of Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the president again repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Perdue David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia

Georgia's voter registration deadline for Senate runoff elections

 Monday is the last day for Georgia voters to register for the upcoming Senate runoff elections on January 5th. It comes a day after the latest candidates'..
CBS News

Loeffler, Warnock face off at Georgia debate; Ossoff debates empty lectern as Perdue declines invite

 Two Senate runoff elections in Georgia will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate. On Sunday, Republican Senator David Perdue did not show up for a debate with..
CBS News
3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate [Video]

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:57Published
Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate [Video]

Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate

The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler United States Senator from Georgia

In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost

 Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost reelection in November, while calling her opponent, Rev. Raphael..
USATODAY.com

'Appointed senator' vs. 'radical liberal': Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock stick to script in Georgia Senate runoff debate

 Georgia Senate incumbent Kelly Loeffler and challenger Raphael Warnock sparred during a debate Sunday, and both stuck to their scripts.
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Georgia youth group mobilizes voters before election runoffs

 Students for Tomorrow is mobilizing Georgia's first-time voters ahead of January's Senate election runoffs. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News

Georgia lieutenant governor on President Trump's attempts to overturn election results

 President Trump is pressuring Georgia's governor to persuade the state's legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Georgia Lieutenant Governor..
CBS News

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official [Video]

Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official

Georgia's Secretary of State delivered a sharp rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (December 7), calling his claims of election fraud destructive, just days after the president held a rally in Georgia where he continued to make allegations that the election was stolen.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

Georgia high school students on mission to register young voters

 The deadline to register new voters in time for Georgia's January runoffs is December 7.
CBS News

Raphael Warnock Raphael Warnock American pastor


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorisation for indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin

 After Pfizer and Serum Institute, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use..
IndiaTimes
Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Step Up star took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in the sunshine, and explained that while she "would have loved" to mark the occasion with a big party, she "cares deeply" about other people's lives.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Trump Administration Declines to Tighten Soot Rules, Despite Link to Covid Deaths

 Health experts say the E.P.A. decision defies scientific research showing that particulate pollution contributes to tens of thousands of premature deaths..
NYTimes.com

Jon Ossoff Jon Ossoff American politician


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

83% of Republicans Don't Believe Joe Biden Won The Election [Video]

83% of Republicans Don't Believe Joe Biden Won The Election

According to a new Gallup poll 83% of Republicans don't believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Per the poll, 99% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 17% of Republicans said the news reports were "accurate." 89% of Republicans did not believe the electoral process worked well. 92% of Democrats said it did. Business Insider reports that 2020 election was unlike any other in US history.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Black Michigan lawmaker posts voicemails of lynching threats in wake of election hearing

 Many threats have been received by Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Michigan, as Trump allies argue widespread fraud led to a stolen election there.
USATODAY.com

The Suburbs Helped Elect Biden. Can They Give Democrats the Senate, Too?

 Some Atlanta suburbs that used to be “blood red” went blue in November. But Democrats need strong turnout in January, not just disaffected Republicans..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Called Out For Racist Comments [Video]

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Called Out For Racist Comments

During a debate for the Georgia Senate runoff, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said “there is not a racist bone” in her body.

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 02:23Published
Sen. Kelly Loeffler Stalls On Stock Trades [Video]

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Stalls On Stock Trades

During a debate for Georgia’s Senate runoff, Sen. Kelly Loeffler ducked a question about her stock trades during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:44Published
Vicious Debate For Georgia Senate Seat [Video]

Vicious Debate For Georgia Senate Seat

Darryl Forges reports President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of a rigged election loomed over theGeorgia Senate debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Raphael Warnock Refused To Say If He Supports Court Packing During Georgia Senate Debate

 Raphael Warnock Refused To Say If He Supports Court Packing During Georgia Senate Debate
Daily Caller Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

 President Donald Trump is pressing his grievances over losing the presidential election, using a weekend rally to spread baseless allegations of misconduct in...
Mid-Day

GOP Strategist Suggests How Republicans Can Hang On To The Senate

 NPR's David Greene speaks with Republican strategist Alex Conant about what the GOP needs to do to maintain control of the U.S. Senate, and counter Trump's false...
NPR