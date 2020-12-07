Georgia Senate candidates debate voter fraud claims, COVID-19 pandemic

83% of Republicans Don't Believe Joe Biden Won The Election



According to a new Gallup poll 83% of Republicans don't believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Per the poll, 99% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 17% of Republicans said the news reports were "accurate." 89% of Republicans did not believe the electoral process worked well. 92% of Democrats said it did. Business Insider reports that 2020 election was unlike any other in US history.

Credit: Wochit News