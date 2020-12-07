Georgia Senate candidates debate voter fraud claims, COVID-19 pandemic
The Senate runoff campaigns in Georgia are heating up as Senator Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock went head-to-head in a debate, but Senator David Perdue didn't show up for his, leaving the stage to his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports on the highlights, and Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution who served as a panelist at the Loeffler-Warnock debate, joins CBSN with analysis.
