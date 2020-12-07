Sports Illustrated names 5 "activist" athletes as Sportsperson of the Year

‘I was ready for Andre’: Steffi Graf on moving away from the limelight



Tennis greats Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Steffi Graf spoke on moving away from the limelight and said that she looked forward to a time away from her career. Graf also said that she has always been a reserved and private person and hence the transition was easier for her. Agassi said that both had challenging careers and bonded really quickly but are also two different personalities and they complement each other’s strength. Watch the full video for all the details.

