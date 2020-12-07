Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sports Illustrated names 5 "activist" athletes as Sportsperson of the Year

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Sports Illustrated has named "The Activist Athlete" as Sportsperson of the Year, and recognized not one, but five people. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Tennis champ Naomi Osaka, WNBA star Breanna Stewart, Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and NBA star LeBron James were the recipients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sports Illustrated Sports Illustrated American sports magazine


Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Annual honor presented by the American magazine Sports Illustrated


Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka Japanese tennis player

Japan's Naomi Osaka inspires own manga character

 TOKYO: Japan's three-time Grand Slam winner has inspired a new manga character to appear in an issue of next month, the publishers announced on Sunday. Osaka,..
WorldNews

Japan's tennis champion Naomi Osaka inspires manga character

 The three-time Grand Slam champion's character will appear in an issue of a magazine next month.
BBC News

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Canadian NFL player and medical school graduate


LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

After the pain, LA Lakers have a reason to smile as LeBron James signs on for two more years

 Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Lakers value winning, they value entertainment, and they know how to make the most of a big moment. They’ve had so many in their..
WorldNews

Anthony Davis finalizing five-year, $190 million max deal with Lakers, agent says

 One day after LeBron James signed up to be in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform through the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis is set to do so for even longer.
USATODAY.com

James set for two-year Lakers extension reportedly worth $85m

 LeBron James is on the verge of signing a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth a reported $85m (£63m).
BBC News

Breanna Stewart Breanna Stewart American basketball player (born 1994)


Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award Presented annually to the MVP of the NFL championship


Tennis Tennis Ball sport with racket and net

‘I was ready for Andre’: Steffi Graf on moving away from the limelight [Video]

‘I was ready for Andre’: Steffi Graf on moving away from the limelight

Tennis greats Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Steffi Graf spoke on moving away from the limelight and said that she looked forward to a time away from her career. Graf also said that she has always been a reserved and private person and hence the transition was easier for her. Agassi said that both had challenging careers and bonded really quickly but are also two different personalities and they complement each other’s strength. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:47Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Watch 20 James Bond movies for FREE on YouTube

 2020 has been a tough year for James Bond, Ian Fleming’s fictional super-spy. No Time To Die, 007’s latest outing and the last time he’ll be portrayed by...
betanews

Lily James To Make First Public Appearance Since Dominic West Cheating Scandal

 Could all the controversy finally be coming to an end? Lily James is reportedly set to make her first public appearance after the now-infamous cheating scandal...
OK! Magazine

Sports Illustrated names 5 "activist" athletes as Sportsperson of the Year

 Sports Illustrated has named "The Activist Athlete" as Sportsperson of the Year, and recognized not one, but five people. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Tennis...
CBS News Also reported by •News24FOXNews.com