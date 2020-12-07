Sports Illustrated names 5 "activist" athletes as Sportsperson of the Year
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Sports Illustrated has named "The Activist Athlete" as Sportsperson of the Year, and recognized not one, but five people. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Tennis champ Naomi Osaka, WNBA star Breanna Stewart, Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and NBA star LeBron James were the recipients.
