Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nor'easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity

FOXNews.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The storm brought heavy snow, sleet, rain and powerful gusts that knocked out electricity to more than 225,000 customers Saturday and Sunday in Maine, the hardest-hit state in New England.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of Farmers Lay Siege to India’s Capital Protesting New Farm Laws (Video by Danish Pandit, Aquib Siddiqui, Nikita Jai [Video]

Thousands of Farmers Lay Siege to India’s Capital Protesting New Farm Laws (Video by Danish Pandit, Aquib Siddiqui, Nikita Jai

New Delhi — For the eighth day, tens of thousands of Indian farmers continued their protests against new agriculture laws, disrupting traffic and threatening to block all entry points to the..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 03:20Published