Federal Bureau of Prisons defends Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail conditions

FOXNews.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The federal Bureau of Prisons defended Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail conditions on Monday, noting that she gets three meals a day and is in “good health” at a healthy weight of 134 pounds. 
