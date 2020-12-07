Federal Bureau of Prisons defends Ghislaine Maxwell’s jail conditions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell Denied From Keeping Epstein Deposition Secret



The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow that her attorneys claim could damage the British socialite’s chances of having a fair trial further down the road... Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published on October 20, 2020 Attorneys Claim R. Kelly Was Beaten In Jail While 'No One Raised A Finger'



Attorney's for singer R. Kelly filed a motion in court today claiming there is video that shows Kelly being assaulted. The attorneys claim the video shows no one at the jail, "raised a finger" until.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on October 17, 2020