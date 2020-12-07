Global  
 

Michigan House Cancels Voting Session After Giuliani Test

Newsmax Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Michigan House canceled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday following an announcement that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the coronavirus just days after he testified before lawmakers in Lansing without wearing a mask.President Donald Trump's personal attorney...
