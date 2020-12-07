Michigan House Cancels Voting Session After Giuliani Test

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rudy Giuliani appears in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee



Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man in charge of Trump's fight to overturn election results in several states, appeared in front of the Michigan House Oversight.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:20 Published 5 days ago Rudy Giuliani to appear in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee



Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man in charge of Trump's fight to overturn election results in several states, will appear in front of the Michigan House Oversight.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:15 Published 5 days ago Rudy Giuliani to appear in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee today



Rudy Giuliani to appear in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee today Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:32 Published 5 days ago