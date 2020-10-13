Global  
 

Barack Obama’s High School Basketball Jersey Breaks LeBron James’ Record At Auction

Daily Caller Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The jersey sold for $192,000
 The former president's Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii) jersey broke records on Friday when it sold for $192,000 in Beverly Hills, California.
