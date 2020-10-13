Barack Obama’s High School Basketball Jersey Breaks LeBron James’ Record At Auction

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LeBron James Could Play With Son: NBA Extending Contract



James' agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, first told The Athletic's Shams Charania about the new contract, as well as confirming the agreement to multiple outlets on Wednesday. The deal sees.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Gap Year Documentary Movie



Gap Year Documentary Movie (2020) - Featuring Darius Bazley - Official Trailer HD The basketball documentary "Gap Year," produced by LeBron James and starring NBA rookie Darius Bazley, is set for.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago LeBron James made $37 Million Last Year, Far Less Than Other Athletes



LeBron James, the Finals MVP, is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. However, the NBA's salary cap rules mean he typically earns less than other mega-star athletes. European soccer.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published on October 13, 2020

Related news from verified sources Barack Obama's high school jersey sells for $192,000, breaking LeBron James record The former president's Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii) jersey broke records on Friday when it sold for $192,000 in Beverly Hills, California.

USATODAY.com 2 days ago



