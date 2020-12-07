Global  
 

Biden Nominates Xavier Becerra To Be HHS Secretary

NPR Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the next secretary of health and human services. Becerra has led legal fights defending the Affordable Care Act.
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Heads To Washington

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Heads To Washington 02:07

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

