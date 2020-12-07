Biden Nominates Xavier Becerra To Be HHS Secretary
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the next secretary of health and human services. Becerra has led legal fights defending the Affordable Care Act.
