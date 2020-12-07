Global  
 

Dick Allen, 7-time All-Star and MVP, has died at age 78

CBS News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Allen spent nine of his 15 MLB seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and another three with the White Sox, and won the 1972 American League MVP honors with Chicago.
Allen, former NL ROY and AL MVP, dies at 78

 Dick Allen died Monday at the age of 78. The former NL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP hit 351 home runs and batted .292 over parts of 15 major league seasons.
