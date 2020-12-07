Dick Allen, 7-time All-Star and MVP, has died at age 78
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Allen spent nine of his 15 MLB seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and another three with the White Sox, and won the 1972 American League MVP honors with Chicago.
Allen spent nine of his 15 MLB seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and another three with the White Sox, and won the 1972 American League MVP honors with Chicago.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources