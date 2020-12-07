'They pointed guns at my kids': Florida police raid home of fired data scientist who built state's COVID-19 dashboard
Rebekah Jones, a former state Department of Health employee, said agents knocked on her door around 8:30 a.m. Monday and took her "hardware and tech."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rebekah Jones American geographer, data scientist and whistleblower
COVID whistleblower's home is raided by Florida law enforcement. What's the real message?Florida's fired data analyst Rebekah Jones blames Gov. Ron DeSantis for staging raid on her home that seized her electronic devices.
USATODAY.com
Under fire for strong-arm tactics, DeSantis lashes out at former data scientist Rebekah JonesGov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is "clearly a felony offense," he said.
USATODAY.com
Former Florida COVID-19 data scientist Rebekah Jones pushes back after raid on homeFormer Florida coronavirus data chief Rebekah Jones hit back on Thursday against state police claims that bodycam footage shows officers acted appropriately when..
USATODAY.com
Florida State of the United States of America
Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapses during game at Florida StateFlorida's Keyontae Johnson, the SEC preseason men's basketball player of the year, collapsed in the first half Saturday at Florida State.
USATODAY.com
Mother Calls Out Cop Who Shot and Killed Her SonDylan Scott was fatally shot in his car by a Florida police officer who tried for several minutes to get him to cooperate, but Scott's mother thinks the cop..
TMZ.com
Today in History for December 12thA divided U.S. Supreme Court halts the presidential recount in Florida, effectively making Republican George W. Bush the winner. (Dec. 12)
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
From The Few, Many: Boston Medical Conference Deemed Super-Spreader Event
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
Carol Sutton: Steel Magnolias actress dies from Covid-19The veteran actress appeared on stage and in films including Steel Magnolias and The Help.
BBC News
Watch: Indian Military Academy's passing-out parade in Dehradun amid Covid
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:59Published
Florida basketball player hospitalized after collapsing on courtLike most of his teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources