'They pointed guns at my kids': Florida police raid home of fired data scientist who built state's COVID-19 dashboard

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Rebekah Jones, a former state Department of Health employee, said agents knocked on her door around 8:30 a.m. Monday and took her "hardware and tech."
 
Florida police raid home of former Covid-19 scientist

Florida police raid home of former Covid-19 scientist

 Former state coronavirus data scientist Rebekah Jones tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the recent police raid at her Florida home.

COVID whistleblower's home is raided by Florida law enforcement. What's the real message?

 Florida's fired data analyst Rebekah Jones blames Gov. Ron DeSantis for staging raid on her home that seized her electronic devices.
Under fire for strong-arm tactics, DeSantis lashes out at former data scientist Rebekah Jones

 Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is "clearly a felony offense," he said.
Former Florida COVID-19 data scientist Rebekah Jones pushes back after raid on home

 Former Florida coronavirus data chief Rebekah Jones hit back on Thursday against state police claims that bodycam footage shows officers acted appropriately when..
Former COVID data tracker speaks out after home was raided

Former COVID data tracker speaks out after home was raided

Rebekah Jones speaks out after her home was raided earlier this week.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:56Published
Rebekah Jones could face felony charge, Florida cybercrime expert warns

Rebekah Jones could face felony charge, Florida cybercrime expert warns

Rebekah Jones might face prison time, according to legal experts. That’s after state police raided the fired Florida Health employee’s home this week, investigating a data breach.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 07:12Published
FULL INTERVIEW: Rebekah Jones speaks about FDLE raid on her home (19 minutes)

FULL INTERVIEW: Rebekah Jones speaks about FDLE raid on her home (19 minutes)

Rebekah Jones, a former State of Florida public health employee who was fired in the spring by Gov. Ron DeSantis, spoke with Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders about a FDLE raid on her home..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 19:11Published

