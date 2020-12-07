'They pointed guns at my kids': Florida police raid home of fired data scientist who built state's COVID-19 dashboard

From The Few, Many: Boston Medical Conference Deemed Super-Spreader Event



In late February, Biogen held a medical conference in Boston, Massachusetts. According to Business Insider, contact tracing revealed 100 cases of COVID-19 were directly linked to the event. And a new report finds that those cases, in turn, may have led to 300,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus. By studying and tracing the genetic code of the virus, scientists determined up to 300,000 cases could be attributed to the conferences through November 1.

