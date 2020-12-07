Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two young kids take parents' Range Rover for a ride from NY to Delaware

FOXNews.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Two cousins, ages 12 and 7, took a Range Rover belonging to one of their parents from a New York City home and ended up near the border shared by New Jersey and Delaware on Monday, authorities said. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Puppy love between baby and his dog is super sweet

Puppy love between baby and his dog is super sweet 01:20

 There is no love stronger than a boy and his dog. Following you will see this deep connection between 18 month old Harvey and his dog, Bella. Bella is a 5 year old Terrier mix pup from Surrey British Columbia, Canada. Bella has great parents that up until a years and half ago she was the main "child"...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parents of young kids say family has missed these milestone moments in person during the pandemic [Video]

Parents of young kids say family has missed these milestone moments in person during the pandemic

Four in five parents say their kids are going through milestone moments during quarantine and are heartbroken their loved ones can't be around for them, new research found.A study of 2,000 Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Range Rover Evoque PHEV charging process [Video]

Range Rover Evoque PHEV charging process

The Range Rover Evoque will receive a whole series of innovations for the 2021 model year, especially in the engine compartment and in the field of connectivity. The whole thing is crowned by a new top..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:01Published
Range Rover Evoque Interior Design [Video]

Range Rover Evoque Interior Design

The Range Rover Evoque will receive a whole series of innovations for the 2021 model year, especially in the engine compartment and in the field of connectivity. The whole thing is crowned by a new top..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:00Published