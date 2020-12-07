Two young kids take parents' Range Rover for a ride from NY to Delaware
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Two cousins, ages 12 and 7, took a Range Rover belonging to one of their parents from a New York City home and ended up near the border shared by New Jersey and Delaware on Monday, authorities said.
There is no love stronger than a boy and his dog. Following you will see this deep connection between 18 month old Harvey and his dog, Bella. Bella is a 5 year old Terrier mix pup from Surrey British Columbia, Canada. Bella has great parents that up until a years and half ago she was the main "child"...
The Range Rover Evoque will receive a whole series of innovations for the 2021 model year, especially in the engine compartment and in the field of connectivity. The whole thing is crowned by a new top..
The Range Rover Evoque will receive a whole series of innovations for the 2021 model year, especially in the engine compartment and in the field of connectivity. The whole thing is crowned by a new top..