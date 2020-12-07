Global  
 

‘He Sent The Gestapo’: Florida’s COVID-19 Dashboard Creator Rebekah Jones On Gun-Wielding State Agents Raiding Her Home

cbs4.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The home of Former Florida Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones, who built the states COVID-19 dashboard and was later fired she claims for refusing to “manipulate data,” was raided by state police with guns drawn Monday morning.
News video: Home Of Florida Department Of Health Whistleblower Raided By Armed Agents

Home Of Florida Department Of Health Whistleblower Raided By Armed Agents 00:36

 "They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids," Rebekah Jones tweeted before 5 p.m. Monday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/33SBnNq

