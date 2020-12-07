Global  
 

Georgia Recertifies Election Results, Affirming Biden’s Victory

NYTimes.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The move was the latest blow to President Trump’s attempts to subvert the election results. But battles over the process of voting in Georgia are likely to continue.
'Brother against brother' in Trump country

 What's it like to be a Biden voter in a Trump heartland where many believe the election was rigged?
BBC News

Arctic Seismic Work Will Not Hurt Polar Bears, Government Says

 The announcement removes a major hurdle to approving a plan to hunt for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, part of a push to allow drilling..
NYTimes.com
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Sidney Powell lawsuit aimed at decertifying Georgia results dismissed

 It's the latest blow to those hoping to overturn the results of the election.
CBS News

AP Top Stories 7 P

 Here's the latest for Monday December 7th: Georgia recertifies Biden win; Trump says lawyer Giuliani doing well after testing positive for coronavirus; Brexit..
USATODAY.com

