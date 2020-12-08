Trump Administration Passed on Chance to Secure More of Pfizer Vaccine

The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased...
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic. People of India should not be made guinea pigs. Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive. Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine. India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said. Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India. At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India. PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country. He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35Published
Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has confirmed its COVID-19 vaccine achieved a 94% success in its recent phase III trial and that it will apply for emergency approval... Proactive Investors Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
Dr. Christine Turley, the vice-chair of research at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and founder of the STRIVE Vaccine team, gives details about an... bizjournals Also reported by •NYTimes.com •CBS News
A new report from The New York Times says that officials from the Trump administration "passed" when Pfizer offered to sell the United States more doses of the... Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Just Jared •VOA News •SeattlePI.com