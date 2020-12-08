Trump Administration Passed on Chance to Secure More of Pfizer Vaccine

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh



Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic. People of India should not be made guinea pigs. Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive. Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine. India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said. Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India. At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India. PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country. He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.

