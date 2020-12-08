Global  
 

Trump Administration Passed on Chance to Secure More of Pfizer Vaccine

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The pharmaceutical company offered the government a chance to lock in additional supplies before its vaccine was proved effective in clinical trials.
News video: Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

 The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased...

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic. People of India should not be made guinea pigs. Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive. Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine. India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said. Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India. At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India. PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country. He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.

White House responds to report that it declined to buy more vaccine doses

 Pfizer says any additional doses between the initial agreed-upon 100 million will need to come in a separate agreement from the one put together this summer.
December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says [Video]

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday [Video]

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, Starting Tuesday. Britain's push to safeguard its citizens from the coronavirus will be the largest national vaccination effort in the country's..

Biden Transition Team Says Trump Admin Has Yet To Share Plans On Vaccine Distribution [Video]

Biden Transition Team Says Trump Admin Has Yet To Share Plans On Vaccine Distribution

Bofta Yimam reports while the Trump administration is preparing to begin the distribution of vaccines, the incoming Biden administration will have to deliver the majority of doses and they say they..

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization [Video]

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization

Pfizer and BioNTech's, COVID-19 Vaccine to Be , Submitted for Emergency Authorization. The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be..

Moderna boss says its COVID-19 vaccine should be given to vulnerable

 Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has confirmed its COVID-19 vaccine achieved a 94% success in its recent phase III trial and that it will apply for emergency approval...
Atrium Health’s research trial registry hopes to clear a path for COVID-19 vaccine

 Dr. Christine Turley, the vice-chair of research at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and founder of the STRIVE Vaccine team, gives details about an...
Trump Administration Officials ‘Passed’ When Pfizer Offered to Sell U.S. More Vaccine Doses: NYT

Trump Administration Officials ‘Passed’ When Pfizer Offered to Sell U.S. More Vaccine Doses: NYT A new report from The New York Times says that officials from the Trump administration "passed" when Pfizer offered to sell the United States more doses of the...
