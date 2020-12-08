Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense, AP sources say
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense, according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman..