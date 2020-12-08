Global  
 

Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense, AP sources say

Denver Post Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense, according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.
