Pilot Chuck Yeager Dies At 97, Had 'The Right Stuff' And Then Some
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Chuck Yeager has died: Fighter ace, test pilot, breaker of the sound barrier, coolest of the cool — he was the man even astronauts looked up to. NPR's Russell D. Lewis has this remembrance.
Chuck Yeager has died: Fighter ace, test pilot, breaker of the sound barrier, coolest of the cool — he was the man even astronauts looked up to. NPR's Russell D. Lewis has this remembrance.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources