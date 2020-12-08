Global  
 

Pilot Chuck Yeager Dies At 97, Had 'The Right Stuff' And Then Some

NPR Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Chuck Yeager has died: Fighter ace, test pilot, breaker of the sound barrier, coolest of the cool — he was the man even astronauts looked up to. NPR's Russell D. Lewis has this remembrance.
Chuck Yeager, Test Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Is Dead at 97

 A World War II fighter ace and Air Force general, he was, according to Tom Wolfe, “the most righteous of all the possessors of the right stuff.”
