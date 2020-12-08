'Right Stuff' Pilot Legend Chuck Yeager Dies at 97
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Chuck Yeager, the groundbreaking test pilot with "the right stuff" who first broke the sound barrier, has died at age 97. His wife Victoria Yeager, announced the famed pilot's death on Yeager's Twitter page. "It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love...
