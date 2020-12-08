Josh Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers in Arizona

Global  
 

Josh Allen threw for 375 yards, tied a career high with four touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
