Josh Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers in Arizona
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Josh Allen threw for 375 yards, tied a career high with four touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
