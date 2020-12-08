Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Asked Pennsylvania House Speaker About Overturning His Loss

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
President Trump has already failed to persuade elected Republicans in Michigan and Georgia to subvert the will of voters, and his effort appears to have stalled in Pennsylvania as well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

For wrestling icon Dan Gable, Presidential Medal of Freedom is an achievement of a lifetime

 Dan Gable added another award Monday to his hall-of-fame resume. President Donald Trump called the championship wrestler and coach "a true GOAT."
USATODAY.com

DHS restores DACA and begins accepting first-time applications

 The unlikely survival of DACA represents yet another defeat for the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle President Obama's signature policies.
CBS News

Jared & Ivanka Trump Reportedly Buy $30M-Plus Lot of Land in Miami

 Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are apparently looking to become Sunshine State residents like their old man is said to be -- 'cause they reportedly spent a..
TMZ.com

Second judge says Trump can’t ban TikTok

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that should keep the US Commerce Department from banning..
The Verge

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

﻿Will Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Michael O’Pake of the Schuylkill County Office of the District Attorney Demand Fresh Air Fund Produce the Names of Host Families Who Sexually Abused Children?

 Will Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Michael O’Pake of the Schuylkill County Office of the District of Attorney demand Fresh Air Fund to..
WorldNews

At-home COVID tests: Advancing do-it-yourself diagnostics

 OraSure Technologies has blazed a trail in at-home diagnostic tests. Now, the Pennsylvania-based biotech company is working to produce a quick, over-the-counter..
CBS News

Meet the lieutenant governor pushing Democrats to get serious about weed

 Photo illustration by William Joel / The Verge | Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman..
The Verge

Watch Live: Pennsylvania's health secretary discusses COVID hospital surge

 More than 8,200 new infections were reported in the state on Wednesday.
CBS News

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

House poised to vote on stopgap spending measure to avoid shutdown

 House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House will vote on a one-week continuing resolution Wednesday.
CBS News

Paul Sarbanes, longtime US senator from Maryland, dies at age 87

 Paul Sarbanes served Maryland as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971-1977 and as a U.S. senator from 1977-2007.
USATODAY.com
Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Arizona Legislature 'cannot and will not' overturn election, Republican House speaker says

 House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, gave a forceful rebuke to Republican lawmakers who want the Legislature to give Arizona's electoral votes to Trump
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Local Matters: Georgia's Republican governor rejects Trump's request to call special session to overturn election results

 Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has rejected a request from President Trump to call a special session to overturn the results of the November election...
CBS News

Republicans Make Clear Their Georgia Senate Strategy: Attack Warnock

 For the crucial Senate runoffs, the G.O.P. is focusing its attacks on the Rev. Raphael Warnock, portraying him as radical, a claim he has rejected but one that..
NYTimes.com
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out [Video]

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

[NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Man Who Found Hidden Treasure in the Rocky Mountains Is Revealed

 Jack Stuef, 32, a medical student from Michigan, located a stash of gold nuggets, gemstones and pre-Columbian artifacts that had been hidden by the art dealer..
NYTimes.com

Trump election lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan rejected

 The Trump campaign is running out of time and legal avenues in their attempt to fight the results of the 2020 election in court. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News

Teen scientist selected as Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year"

 Gitanjali Rao, 15, has been named Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year." The teen scientist has been taking on some of the world's biggest problems,..
CBS News

Trump continues to deny election results despite legal losses

 President Trump lost the 2020 election, but continues to argue falsely that he was cheated out of victory. Judges in Michigan and Georgia have both rejected..
CBS News

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Georgia Recertifies Election Results, Affirming Biden’s Victory

 The move was the latest blow to President Trump’s attempts to subvert the election results. But battles over the process of voting in Georgia are likely to..
NYTimes.com
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Asked Pa. House Speaker Bryan Cutler [Video]

President Donald Asked Pa. House Speaker Bryan Cutler

President Donald Trump called Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler twice, asking him to look into overturning the state's election results.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published
Group Republicans Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Block Joe Biden's Pennsylvania Victory [Video]

Group Republicans Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Block Joe Biden's Pennsylvania Victory

Fresh off another rejection in Pennsylvania's courts, Republicans on Thursday again asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:41Published
GOP Lawmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 At Trump Meeting [Video]

GOP Lawmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 At Trump Meeting

A Pennsylvania state senator suddenly left a meeting with President Donald Trump after the lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Calls for Georgia’s GOP Lt. Governor — Who Has Debunked ‘Rigged Election’ Claim — to Be ‘Replaced’

Trump Calls for Georgia’s GOP Lt. Governor — Who Has Debunked ‘Rigged Election’ Claim — to Be ‘Replaced’ Trump slams 'RINO Never Trumper' Georgia GOP Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan — who has debunked 'rigged election' claims — to be 'replaced'
Mediaite

Georgia recount confirms Biden win, again, but Trump still battling

 The third tally of votes in the presidential race in Georgia is over, and Democrat Joe Biden won — again.
Upworthy

12/7: Red and Blue

 One week to go before Electoral College vote; Registering voters for Georgia Senate races
CBS News