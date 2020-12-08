Trump Asked Pennsylvania House Speaker About Overturning His Loss
President Trump has already failed to persuade elected Republicans in Michigan and Georgia to subvert the will of voters, and his effort appears to have stalled in Pennsylvania as well.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
For wrestling icon Dan Gable, Presidential Medal of Freedom is an achievement of a lifetimeDan Gable added another award Monday to his hall-of-fame resume. President Donald Trump called the championship wrestler and coach "a true GOAT."
USATODAY.com
DHS restores DACA and begins accepting first-time applicationsThe unlikely survival of DACA represents yet another defeat for the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle President Obama's signature policies.
CBS News
Jared & Ivanka Trump Reportedly Buy $30M-Plus Lot of Land in MiamiJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are apparently looking to become Sunshine State residents like their old man is said to be -- 'cause they reportedly spent a..
TMZ.com
Second judge says Trump can’t ban TikTokIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that should keep the US Commerce Department from banning..
The Verge
Pennsylvania State of the United States of America
Will Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Michael O’Pake of the Schuylkill County Office of the District Attorney Demand Fresh Air Fund Produce the Names of Host Families Who Sexually Abused Children?Will Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and Michael O’Pake of the Schuylkill County Office of the District of Attorney demand Fresh Air Fund to..
WorldNews
At-home COVID tests: Advancing do-it-yourself diagnosticsOraSure Technologies has blazed a trail in at-home diagnostic tests. Now, the Pennsylvania-based biotech company is working to produce a quick, over-the-counter..
CBS News
Meet the lieutenant governor pushing Democrats to get serious about weedPhoto illustration by William Joel / The Verge | Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman..
The Verge
Watch Live: Pennsylvania's health secretary discusses COVID hospital surgeMore than 8,200 new infections were reported in the state on Wednesday.
CBS News
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
House poised to vote on stopgap spending measure to avoid shutdownHouse Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House will vote on a one-week continuing resolution Wednesday.
CBS News
Paul Sarbanes, longtime US senator from Maryland, dies at age 87Paul Sarbanes served Maryland as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971-1977 and as a U.S. senator from 1977-2007.
USATODAY.com
Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Arizona Legislature 'cannot and will not' overturn election, Republican House speaker saysHouse Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, gave a forceful rebuke to Republican lawmakers who want the Legislature to give Arizona's electoral votes to Trump
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Local Matters: Georgia's Republican governor rejects Trump's request to call special session to overturn election resultsGeorgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has rejected a request from President Trump to call a special session to overturn the results of the November election...
CBS News
Republicans Make Clear Their Georgia Senate Strategy: Attack WarnockFor the crucial Senate runoffs, the G.O.P. is focusing its attacks on the Rev. Raphael Warnock, portraying him as radical, a claim he has rejected but one that..
NYTimes.com
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09Published
Michigan State of the United States of America
Man Who Found Hidden Treasure in the Rocky Mountains Is RevealedJack Stuef, 32, a medical student from Michigan, located a stash of gold nuggets, gemstones and pre-Columbian artifacts that had been hidden by the art dealer..
NYTimes.com
Trump election lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan rejectedThe Trump campaign is running out of time and legal avenues in their attempt to fight the results of the 2020 election in court. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News
Teen scientist selected as Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year"Gitanjali Rao, 15, has been named Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year." The teen scientist has been taking on some of the world's biggest problems,..
CBS News
Trump continues to deny election results despite legal lossesPresident Trump lost the 2020 election, but continues to argue falsely that he was cheated out of victory. Judges in Michigan and Georgia have both rejected..
CBS News
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Georgia Recertifies Election Results, Affirming Biden’s VictoryThe move was the latest blow to President Trump’s attempts to subvert the election results. But battles over the process of voting in Georgia are likely to..
NYTimes.com
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources