Cuomo suggests Fauci team-up: 'We’re like the modern-day De Niro and Pacino'
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo welcomed Dr. Anthony Fauci to his press briefing on Monday, where he likened the pair to a famous Hollywood duo, and suggested they could team up and help motivate New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
Speaking with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, U.S. top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of getting the message out that vaccinations are a safe and effective way to quash the coronavirus.