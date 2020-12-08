Global  
 

Cuomo suggests Fauci team-up: 'We’re like the modern-day De Niro and Pacino'

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo welcomed Dr. Anthony Fauci to his press briefing on Monday, where he likened the pair to a famous Hollywood duo, and suggested they could team up and help motivate New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
News video: Fauci lays out optimistic vaccine timeline

Fauci lays out optimistic vaccine timeline 02:28

 Speaking with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, U.S. top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of getting the message out that vaccinations are a safe and effective way to quash the coronavirus.

