Oregon teacher suspended after screaming, making obscene gesture at anti-lockdown protesters: reports
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
A teacher in Oregon was placed on administrative leave Monday after a viral video appeared to show her screaming and making an obscene gesture at a group of anti-lockdown protesters in downtown Bend, Ore. earlier this week.
