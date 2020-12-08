Oregon teacher suspended after screaming, making obscene gesture at anti-lockdown protesters: reports Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A teacher in Oregon was placed on administrative leave Monday after a viral video appeared to show her screaming and making an obscene gesture at a group of anti-lockdown protesters in downtown Bend, Ore. earlier this week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

