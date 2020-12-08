Global  
 

Oregon teacher suspended after screaming, making obscene gesture at anti-lockdown protesters: reports

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
A teacher in Oregon was placed on administrative leave Monday after a viral video appeared to show her screaming and making an obscene gesture at a group of anti-lockdown protesters in downtown Bend, Ore. earlier this week.
