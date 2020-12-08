US Military Rejects 'One-Sided' Report on Afghan Civilian Deaths Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The U.S. military in Afghanistan on Tuesday rejected a "one-sided" report that found civilian casualties caused by American and coalition air strikes soared after Washington relaxed its rules of engagement.The number of civilians killed annually in the strikes increased by... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

