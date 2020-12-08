Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Adviser Explains Pass on More Pfizer Doses

Newsmax Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The leader of Operation Warp Speed says the Trump administration was looking at several different vaccines during the summer when it had the option to lock in additional Pfizer vaccine doses....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries 00:39

 The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The U.S. Plans Phased Allocation of Coronavirus Vaccines [Video]

The U.S. Plans Phased Allocation of Coronavirus Vaccines

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government has made deals to procure 100 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for US$1.95 billion and 100 million of Moderna's for US$1.5 billion, with options to buy..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:18Published
Biden Transition Team Says Trump Admin Has Yet To Share Plans On Vaccine Distribution [Video]

Biden Transition Team Says Trump Admin Has Yet To Share Plans On Vaccine Distribution

Bofta Yimam reports while the Trump administration is preparing to begin the distribution of vaccines, the incoming Biden administration will have to deliver the majority of doses and they say they..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published
Pfizer's Vaccine Plan Not Going Exactly As Planned [Video]

Pfizer's Vaccine Plan Not Going Exactly As Planned

The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020. According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays. Sources say Pfizer sourced materials..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

A Trump Administration Decision Might Mean Americans Will Be Waiting Even Longer for the Pfizer Vaccine

 A new report in the New York Times claims that the Trump administration passed on an offer from Pfizer to receive more doses of their vaccine. Now, the company...
Just Jared Also reported by •UpworthyMediaiteBusiness Insider

Feds passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration opted last summer not to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of one of the...
Upworthy

Trump admin. rejected Pfizer offer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses - Business Insider

 The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, but it's a two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million...
Upworthy Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBS News