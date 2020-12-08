Global  
 

Watch Live: Army releases details from Fort Hood investigation

CBS News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Soldiers and officers are expected to be suspended or fired as a result of an investigation into a culture of discrimination, harassment and assault at Fort Hood.
Army secretary to fire or suspend large number of Fort Hood officers

 Disciplinary action will be taken as a result of the roughly 140-page report, CBS News sources said.
CBS News

The U.S. Army declared Tuesday that Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen died "in the line of duty," which allows her family to receive compensation.

