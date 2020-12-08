Homeless man accused in Tom Brady mansion break-in once busted for stealing memorabilia: report
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The homeless man accused of breaking into Tom Brady‘s Massachusetts mansion — allegedly lying on a couch in the basement — was previously busted for stealing a $10,000 jersey signed by the quarterback.
