Homeless man accused in Tom Brady mansion break-in once busted for stealing memorabilia: report

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The homeless man accused of breaking into Tom Brady‘s Massachusetts mansion — allegedly lying on a couch in the basement — was previously busted for stealing a $10,000 jersey signed by the quarterback.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Man caught breaking into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Massachusetts mansion

Man caught breaking into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Massachusetts mansion 00:41

 Police arrested a man early Monday morning breaking into Tampa Bay’s Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s home in Massachusetts.

