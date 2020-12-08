Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kayleigh McEnany: 'Not True' Administration Rejected Vaccine Doses

Newsmax Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rebuffed reports Tuesday the Trump administration rejected an offer from Pfizer to sell the government 100 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine last summer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries 00:39

 The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Transition Team Says Trump Admin Has Yet To Share Plans On Vaccine Distribution [Video]

Biden Transition Team Says Trump Admin Has Yet To Share Plans On Vaccine Distribution

Bofta Yimam reports while the Trump administration is preparing to begin the distribution of vaccines, the incoming Biden administration will have to deliver the majority of doses and they say they..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published
Kayleigh McEnany & President Donald Trump Exaggerate Crowd Tally [Video]

Kayleigh McEnany & President Donald Trump Exaggerate Crowd Tally

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a ridiculous claim about the crowd size of the “Million MAGA March.” It’s not the first time the Trump administration has lied about crowd size..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Kayleigh McEnany Denies NYT Report That Trump Administration ‘Passed’ on Pfizer Deal

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied all allegations made in a recent New York Times report that claimed President Donald Trump's...
Mediaite