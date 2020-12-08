Kayleigh McEnany: 'Not True' Administration Rejected Vaccine Doses

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Transition Team Says Trump Admin Has Yet To Share Plans On Vaccine Distribution



Bofta Yimam reports while the Trump administration is preparing to begin the distribution of vaccines, the incoming Biden administration will have to deliver the majority of doses and they say they.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:10 Published 23 hours ago Kayleigh McEnany & President Donald Trump Exaggerate Crowd Tally



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a ridiculous claim about the crowd size of the “Million MAGA March.” It’s not the first time the Trump administration has lied about crowd size.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Kayleigh McEnany Denies NYT Report That Trump Administration ‘Passed’ on Pfizer Deal White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied all allegations made in a recent New York Times report that claimed President Donald Trump's...

Mediaite 1 hour ago



