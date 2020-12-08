Brazilian state of São Paulo makes coronavirus vaccine mandatory for its 46 million residents
Brazil's most populous state will make the coronavirus vaccine compulsory for its 46 million residents, putting São Paulo Governor João Doria at odds with President Jair Bolsonaro, a noted coronavirus skeptic who has said he will not get inoculated. Terrence McCoy, The Washington Post's Brazil correspondent, joined CBSN from Rio de Janeiro to discuss.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil
Deforestation in Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high under BolsonaroDeforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged to a 12-year high in 2020, official government data showed on Monday, with destruction soaring since President..
WorldNews
Brazil’s far right suffers municipal losses in blow to Bolsonaro
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:41Published
Brazil’s Bolsonaro suffers wave of defeats in mayoral racesSAO PAULO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro suffered big losses in Brazil’s just-completed municipal elections, with only five mayoral candidates he supported..
WorldNews
Brazil Largest country in South America
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 177,000SAO PAULO, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's COVID-19 death toll on Monday reached 177,317 after registering 376 deaths...
WorldNews
Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
Sao Paulo governor orders China’s Sinovac without federal approval
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:03Published
João Doria Brazilian politician, businessman, and politician
São Paulo Largest city of Brazil
Second COVID-19 wave sweeps Brazil, overwhelming hospitals
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:15Published
The Sertoes Rally revs up in Sao Paulo, starting a 5,000-km trek to Maranhao
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:43Published
Rio de Janeiro Megacity in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Santa abseils from Sugarloaf Mountain cable car
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
PM Modi praises Brazil man 'Vishvanath' for promoting Geeta, Vedanta
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources