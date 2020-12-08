Global  
 

Brazilian state of São Paulo makes coronavirus vaccine mandatory for its 46 million residents

CBS News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Brazil's most populous state will make the coronavirus vaccine compulsory for its 46 million residents, putting São Paulo Governor João Doria at odds with President Jair Bolsonaro, a noted coronavirus skeptic who has said he will not get inoculated. Terrence McCoy, The Washington Post's Brazil correspondent, joined CBSN from Rio de Janeiro to discuss.
