Report: Trump Campaign Lawyer Jenna Ellis Says She Has Coronavirus
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Jenna Ellis, a laywer for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, has told associates that she the coronavirus, Axios reported Tuesday.Citing multiple unnamed sources, the report claims staffers in the West Wing fears are concerned for their health because Ellis...
President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "dire" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds..
Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova.
Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..