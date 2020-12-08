Global  
 

Report: Trump Campaign Lawyer Jenna Ellis Says She Has Coronavirus

Newsmax Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Jenna Ellis, a laywer for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, has told associates that she the coronavirus, Axios reported Tuesday.Citing multiple unnamed sources, the report claims staffers in the West Wing fears are concerned for their health because Ellis...
