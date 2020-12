You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Army Vs. Navy Charity Axe Throwing Competition



Army and Navy veterans that are members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of fire came together on the North Shore ahead of the Army vs. Navy football game to earn bragging rights and raise money. They weren't.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:10 Published 59 minutes ago Pitt Declines To Play In Bowl Game



Pitt football will not participate in a bowl game this season. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24 Published 1 day ago Boston College Football Opts Out Of Bowl Game



The Boston College football team will not be participating in a bowl game this season, the school announced Thursday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:53 Published 2 days ago