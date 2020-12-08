Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchin: Trump, McConnell Giving 'Encouraging Signs' on Relief Bill

Newsmax Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Sen. Joe Manchin, who is part of the bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing for a $908 billion coronavirus relief bill before the end of the year, said Tuesday that both President Donald Trump and Senate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Coronavirus relief bill expected

Coronavirus relief bill expected 00:33

 President Trump is expected to back a coronavirus relief bill that will he proposed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package [Video]

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package. Congressional leaders met for hours on Dec. 15 in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
$600 Relief Checks May Be Added To New Relief Proposal [Video]

$600 Relief Checks May Be Added To New Relief Proposal

$600 Relief Checks May Be Added To New Relief Proposal

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published
'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell [Video]

'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday it is his "hope" to pass an "omnibus" spending bill with a COVID relief package "attached to it" after months of delays in aid.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published