From 1983: Chuck Yeager on "The Right Stuff"
Test pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the sound barrier, died on Monday, December 7 at age 97. In this report that aired on "Sunday Morning" on October 23, 1983, correspondent David Dow went behind the scenes of the film "The Right Stuff" to talk with Yeager, and with director Philip Kaufman, about recreating a milestone event in mankind's journey to space.
Chuck Yeager American World War II flying ace and test pilot; first pilot to fly faster than sound
Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier changed how the world would fly. This is what gave him 'the right stuff' to do it.Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, was also one of the U.S. Air Force's most decorated test pilots.
Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke Sound Barrier, Dead at 97Chuck Yeager, the pilot known as "the fastest man alive" for being first to break the sound barrier, has died. Chuck's wife, Victoria, says he passed Monday..
'America's greatest Pilot' Chuck Yeager, first person to break sound barrier, diesChuck Yeager broke the sound barrier on Oct. 14, 1947, while flying over the Mojave Desert in California.
Legendary Air Force pilot Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, dies at 97They called him "the fastest man alive," "the guy with the right stuff," and "Mr. Supersonic." Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chuck Yeager, the first man to..
