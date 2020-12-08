From 1983: Chuck Yeager on "The Right Stuff"

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Test pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the sound barrier, died on Monday, December 7 at age 97. In this report that aired on "Sunday Morning" on October 23, 1983, correspondent David Dow went behind the scenes of the film "The Right Stuff" to talk with Yeager, and with director Philip Kaufman, about recreating a milestone event in mankind's journey to space.
