Breaking down Biden's plan to combat climate change

'India will be most consequential partner for us,' says US Defense Secy at Atlantic Council



United States of America's Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a conversation at Atlantic Council called India a capable country of talented people. Mark Esper said, "It's the world's largest democracy. A very capable country, very talented people. And they face off every day, Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, specifically along that Line of Actual Control." Esper on his upcoming visit to India said, "Secretary Pompeo and I would be there (India) next week, it's our second 2+2 (ministerial) with Indians and third ever for India and US. India will well be most consequential partner for us, I think, in Indo-Pacific for sure, in the century."

