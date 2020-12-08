Breaking down Biden's plan to combat climate change
President-elect Joe Biden has arguably the most ambitious plan to combat climate change of any incoming president. He wants the U.S. to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Kathy Baughman McLeod, senior vice president and director of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center at the Atlantic Council, joined CBSN for a closer look at his plan.
