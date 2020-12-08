Global  
 

Breaking down Biden's plan to combat climate change

CBS News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Breaking down Biden's plan to combat climate changePresident-elect Joe Biden has arguably the most ambitious plan to combat climate change of any incoming president. He wants the U.S. to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Kathy Baughman McLeod, senior vice president and director of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center at the Atlantic Council, joined CBSN for a closer look at his plan.
News video: Fight climate change like COVID-19: Paris Accord negotiator

Fight climate change like COVID-19: Paris Accord negotiator 01:31

 Laurent Fabius, the Frenchman who brought down the gavel to seal the Paris Accord on climate change five years ago, said he wished world powers had fought global warming as resolutely as they have confronted the coronavirus pandemic.

