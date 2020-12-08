William Shakespeare is 2nd in U.K. to get COVID-19 vaccine
"If Margaret Keenan is patient 1A for the vaccine, would William Shakespeare be 2B, or not 2B ..." one Twitter user wrote.
William Shakespeare English poet, playwright and actor
England's COVID-19 Vaccinations Start with William Shakespeare Mass coronavirus vaccination efforts are underway in England, and some guy named William Shakespeare was one of the first to get it
All's well that ends well: Shakespeare gets Covid vaccine William Shakespeare was the second to receive the Covid-19 jab - and there was no shortage of puns.
