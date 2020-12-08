Global  
 

DeWine: Lethal injection no longer option in Ohio

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine told The Associated Press Tuesday. (Dec. 8)
 
