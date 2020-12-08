DeWine: Lethal injection no longer option in Ohio
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine told The Associated Press Tuesday. (Dec. 8)
Lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine told The Associated Press Tuesday. (Dec. 8)
|
|
You Might Like