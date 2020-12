Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Her Silence On College Admissions Scandal



Lori Laughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, takes a seat during Jada Pinkett Smith's latest episode of "Red Table Talk", breaking her silence on the college admissions scandal that sent her.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:33 Published 1 hour ago

Olivia Jade Breaks Silence On Mother Lori Loughlin's Arrest: ‘What Happened Was Wrong’



The daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli spoke out for the first time this week about her parents arrest and imprisonment in the college admissions.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:01 Published 3 hours ago