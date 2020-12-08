Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge Is Biden's Pick for HUD
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Joe Biden has selected Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a person familiar with the matter. Fudge, who has served in the House since 2008, represents most of the majority-Black areas of Cleveland as well as...
President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the...
An electoral history throwback in this morning's edition of Democracy 2020. John Kosich looks at that, the effort to impeach Gov. Mike DeWine, the push for Rep. Marcia Fudge to Ag Secretary and future..