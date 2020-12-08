Global  
 

Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge Is Biden's Pick for HUD

Newsmax Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden has selected Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a person familiar with the matter. Fudge, who has served in the House since 2008, represents most of the majority-Black areas of Cleveland as well as...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho

HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho 00:41

 President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the...

