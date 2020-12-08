Texas attorney general sues to block Biden's victory in four other states

Five weeks after Election Day and with states locking down electoral votes, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has asked the high court to step in.

In his long-shot lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton takes aim at the results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s promise to shift the course of the pandemic in his first 100 days in office could run into vaccine production and..

President-elect Joe Biden is pledging to change the course of the pandemic in the U.S. He introduced key members of his administration's health team Tuesday..

Congress would need to approve a waiver for Lloyd J. Austin III, a recently retired general, to serve in the civilian post, four years after President Trump’s..

Supporters of the president are monitoring many of the conversations between Biden teams and civil servants, chilling the flow of information.

Investigators in Texas found human remains in the search for Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who has been missing since April.

Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Fort Hood 'permissive' of sexual assaults: panel [NFA] An investigative panel looking into violent crimes and abuse at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas said on Tuesday it had found a command structure that was "permissive" of sexual assaults. Colette Luke has more.

Michigan and Ohio State will not play a this season with the Wolverines dealing with COVID-19 isuees. The schools have played every year since 1918.

President Trump has already failed to persuade elected Republicans in Michigan and Georgia to subvert the will of voters, and his effort appears to have stalled..

Jack Stuef, 32, a medical student from Michigan, located a stash of gold nuggets, gemstones and pre-Columbian artifacts that had been hidden by the art dealer..

President-elect Joe Biden has named key members of his administration's health team on Monday. They include Dr. Anthony Fauci and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr...

Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the U.S. and Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says the worst is yet to come as hospitalizations..

Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has rejected a request from President Trump to call a special session to overturn the results of the November election...

President Trump is now directly blaming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in his quest to overturn the election results -- throwing out a new legal twist that reeks of..

The Trump campaign argued that the state's high court should hear its case directly because presidential electors will soon be casting their votes.

The Supreme Court in the state narrowed yet another legal path for the Trump campaign as it tries to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.

Georgia's secretary of state has been threatened over his handling of the election, but he's found a fan in Arnold Schwarzenegger. The former California governor..

A newly released report from Avaaz suggests Facebook isn't flagging most of the misinformation about Georgia's Senate runoff election on its platform. CBSN..

Cops in Georgia are searching for this maniac who stabbed a teenage Dunkin' Donuts worker -- on video -- because the joint didn't have the flavor he wanted. This..

With elections, outside of the Georgia runoffs, behind us, Lakers star LeBron James discussed the successes of the "More Than a Vote" initiative.

President Trump's last-ditch attempt to stay in office was dealt a decisive blow by the Supreme Court on Tuesday as it denied a bid to overturn election results..

The court's action represented the latest in a string of stinging judicial opinions that have left the president defeated politically and legally.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy and and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley gave a COVID-19 update Tuesday as Pennsylvania is seeing a spike in both reported..

Erm, No: Supreme Court Won't Overturn Pennsylvania's Win For Biden



The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania. According to Business Insider, the request was put forth by a group of Republican state.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 1 hour ago

Law Professor: Texas' Election Law Suite Against 4 States 'Very Unrealistic'



That law suite asks the Supreme Court to order state legislatures in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to displace "tainted" election results in those States and choose their own slate of.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 16:43 Published 3 hours ago