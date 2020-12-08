Global  
 

Texas attorney general sues to block Biden's victory in four other states

CBS News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing over the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, four battleground states that helped swing the race for President-elect Joe Biden. Michigan's attorney general called it a "publicity stunt." CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what Paxton is arguing, and where the lawsuit could be headed.
News video: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional' 00:44

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, saying they made unconstitutional changes to their laws before the 2020 election. Katie Johnston reports.

