Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge Is Biden's Pick for HUD
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Joe Biden has selected Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a person familiar with the matter. Fudge, who has served in the House since 2008, represents most of the majority-Black areas of Cleveland as well as...
An electoral history throwback in this morning's edition of Democracy 2020. John Kosich looks at that, the effort to impeach Gov. Mike DeWine, the push for Rep. Marcia Fudge to Ag Secretary and future voting changes.