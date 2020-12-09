Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin's daughter, on admissions scandal: "We messed up"
Olivia Jade Giannulli reveals her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, did not tell her about the admissions scandal, but she quickly found details online and confronted them. Carter Evans has details.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Olivia Jade American internet personality
Lori Loughlin's Kid Olivia Jade Admits Privilege in College Scandal on 'Red Table Talk'Olivia Jade's facing the music for her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal, claiming it opened her eyes to her privileged life ... and she's..
TMZ.com
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade says she 'wasn't aware' of parents' actionsOlivia Jade is opening up about her involvement in the college admission sandal during an apperance on "Red Table Talk" Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Olivia Jade Confronted About College Admissions Scandal on Jada's 'Red Table Talk'Olivia Jade's breaking her silence on the college admissions scandal in which she and her parents became the poster family for white privilege ... and it..
TMZ.com
Lori Loughlin American actress
Lori Loughlin's daughter breaks silence on college admissions scam"When it was happening it didn't feel wrong. I was in my own little bubble, focusing on my comfortable world, that I never had to look outside of that bubble,"..
CBS News
Mossimo Giannulli American fashion designer
Lori Loughlin's husband reports to prison
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Carter Evans American journalist
Network of nearly 650 cameras helps California firefighters spot fires earlyCalifornia firefighters are turning to a statewide network of nearly 650 cameras to quickly locate a fire and send resources. Carter Evans went to San Diego..
CBS News
Millions of Californians under stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 surgeMore than 30 million California residents are being told to stay home amid a surge of coronavirus cases. Hospitals are filling up fast, and essential businesses..
CBS News
Warner Bros. movies will head straight to HBO Max to the dismay of the theater industryWarner Bros. will release its entire slate of 2021 movies simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, delivering another blow to struggling theaters. Carter Evans..
CBS News
Soccer Olympian is now a doctor treating coronavirus patientsFormer U.S. Women's National Team defender Rachel Buehler Van Hollebeke is now on the front lines helping treat coronavirus patients as a doctor in residence in..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources