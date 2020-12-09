Global  
 

Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin's daughter, on admissions scandal: "We messed up"

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Olivia Jade Giannulli reveals her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, did not tell her about the admissions scandal, but she quickly found details online and confronted them. Carter Evans has details.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Olivia Jade Giannulli Speaks Out About College Admissions Scam

Olivia Jade Giannulli Speaks Out About College Admissions Scam 02:20

 Olivia Jade Giannulli is opening up about the college admissions scandal that landed her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, in prison. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

